Local childcare center adds virtual classroom for kids

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local childcare center has incorporated a virtual learning classroom for students ages 5-11 learning virtually.

Jessie Kinney, the owner of Belle’s and Beau’s Childcare Center, said the idea for the classroom stemmed from her concern in sending her daughter to learn at school.

“My daughter has a severe asthma problem, and she has some health concerns, so I didn’t want to throw her into something that could not be harmful for her health,” she said.

Chelsie Castellanos, the virtual teacher at the daycare, said the classroom allows students to ask questions while they’re learning their designated curriculum.

“One of my kids is doing math at 8:15, and the other is doing English, and another one is on a zoom, she said, “They’re all separated out, so they can have their own bubble which is very different from them being in person.”

She said students also get breaks and can interact with other children which she said is necessary. Still, she said no matter how a child is learning virtually, parents should remember one thing.

“Just be patient, even if it’s easy for you, it’s probably not easy to them,” she said, “Break it down, take breaks. They don’t want to be at a computer all day long.”

If you are looking for a certified childcare provider visit: txchildcaresearch.org.