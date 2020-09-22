Local Democratic candidates to hold sign pickup, drop-thru events on Saturday, Sept. 26

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the John Gibson campaign:

Local Democratic candidates for U.S. Congress, Texas Legislature, and County Commissioner’s

Court along with candidates in nonpartisan races like Lubbock ISD School Board and Lubbock

City Council host a drive – thru sign pick up event on Saturday, September 26, on two different

occasions.



The first event will happen in the Dog Park of Mackenzie Park from 12:30 – 2 pm. The second event will be from 2:30 – 4 pm at the Aztlan Park Mural.



Those interested in participating simply need to drive to these areas during these times and a

stack of yard signs will be given to you. Participants do not need to get out of their vehicles. All

attending candidates will wear facemasks.

(News release from John Gibson campaign)