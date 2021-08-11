Local doctors address COVID-19 vaccine and safety misconceptions

LUBBOCK, Texas– As of Wednesday, 43.01 percent of Lubbock County’s population is fully vaccinated and some local doctors believe the decrease stems from misconceptions around both the vaccine and safety protocols.

“Sometimes people think ‘I wouldn’t need it because I’m not that sick if I got it,'” said Lubbock-Cooper Health Center Physician, Dr. David Long. “If that’s true, get the vaccine for the next person, [get] the vaccine for the person behind you, so that if COVID comes to you it will stop there and not make [another] person sick.”

Since the vaccines first received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, there have been a variety of misconceptions from believing it’s not safe or effective, to even thinking it may cause infertility.

“This vaccine did not skip any testing and it did not cut any corners,” said Dr. Long, adding, “it came so quickly to the public because the federal government got out of the way.”

Texas Tech University Chief Health Officer and Lubbock Health Department Chair, Dr. Ron Cook, said the vaccine is 95 to 98 percent effective against the original strain and 88 percent effective against the new Delta variant.

“The science proves that this vaccine is exceedingly safe,” said Dr. Cook. “We have never seen a vaccine that has done as good of a job at protecting you.”

Both Dr. Cook and Dr. Long support the COVID-19 vaccine, but also encourage residents to maintain original safety practices such as washing your hands, masking up and social distancing.