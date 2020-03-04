Local dress shop owner already feeling impact of coronavirus on business

LUBBOCK, Texas — A local dress shop owner is feeling the effects of the coronavirus.

Dianna Garcia, owner of Diane’s Bridal and Quinceañera, said that just last week she tried to get one of her clients an express shipment and was told there would be a delay.

“I did talk to the company representative and they did say they were not doing express shipping due to the coronavirus,”she said.

Garcia said most of the dresses she sells are custom made and purchased from overseas. She said she’s worried the outbreak will get worse and impact most shipping.

“It’s kind of nerve wrecking because you don’t know what the outcome is going to be,” she said. “We don’t know if next week next month the virus is going to spread even more to where manufacturers are going to have to cut back.”

She said she’s taking precautionary measures to help her customers get the dress they want.

“There are companies that do carry dresses in their warehouse that we don’t have to special order and that’s why I”m telling my customers to select three or four dresses,” she said. “That way if they don’t have the first choice, we go to the second, or even the third but [we] get them a dress in time. “