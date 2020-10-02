Local ducks relocate to new home after pond dries up

LUBBOCK, TX — A group of local ducks have found a new home after an extreme drought dried up their pond, leaving them stranded.

“I think the situation they have been in for the last week or two weeks has probably been pretty stressful for them,” said President of the Llano Estacado Audubon Society, Glenda Kelly.

Instead of the ducks swimming in kiddie pools brought by local residents, The Audubon Society and the South Plain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center gave them a chance to head for more open waters.

“Just give them a chance to offer them a setting that’s something like they are used to, but also hold water better during dry periods,” Kelly said.

Many of the ducks have a wing deformity, so when their pond dried up they couldn’t just fly away. But with a little mud and some help from the community, the South Plain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center was able to capture all 25 ducks and take them to another nearby park.

“It takes a village and it feels so good that so many people are willing and concerned about these ducks to help us relocate them,” said Executive Director of the South Plain Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Gail Barnes.

And since ducks use water to digest food and avoid predators, they’ve now been given a little more freedom to spread their wings.

“I mean, it had to be done with the temperature the way it is and what it’s looking like next week. What they had would have dried up so we had to do it,” said Barens. “The sooner we did it, the better.”

For those wishing to visit the ducks, they were relocated to a pond near 77th and Memphis.