Local faith leaders discuss COVID-19, give encouragement for the holidays

LUBBOCK, Texas — At the city of Lubbock’s virtual COVID-19 news conference Monday, local faith leaders discussed how the Coronavirus had impacted them and their families.

“I lost my own brother to the virus,” said Monsignor David Cruz of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. “He was 57 years old.”

“Me and some of my family members got COVID-19,” said Bishop William H. Watson III, senior pastor of Alexander Chapel Church of God in Christ.

Pastor Lyndol Loyd of Lake Ridge United Methodist Church said he also contracted Coronavirus but has made a full recovery.

“I empathize with those who have lost someone,” said Loyd.

The three men offered encouragement to the public as the Christmas holiday approaches.

“Through difficulties, heartaches, and issues that we’ve all faced, by all accounts, we are a very resilient people,” said Watson.

“In the midst of our loneliness, God is with us, and we are not alone,” said Loyd.