Local family creates MIS-C support group on Facebook for families

LUBBOCK, Texas — Rachelle Arredondo said her son, Zechariah, has made a full “recovery” since contracting Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or also known as MIS-C.

MIS-C is a rare illness typically found in children once they have recovered from COVID-19.

Zechariah suffered from a high fever and heart failure while hospitalized in August 2020.

Shortly after Zechariah’s hospitalization in Lubbock, Arredondo created an MIS-C support group on Facebook. Currently, the group has over 900 members.

“These are parents wanting questions and wanting to know how far out it goes,” said Arredondo. “What the symptoms are and what they need to pray on.”

Arredondo said members of the group are from across the country and include families from over 15 different countries.

“It has grown tremendously in just trying to get the word out,” said Arredondo.