Local family deals with going to college during the COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas – Friends of the Alexander family describe them as “one of the busiest families in town.”

Ben and Cicely Alexander’s oldest son, Ashton, is a junior at Harvard University. He was sent home once the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

“One minute you look up and life is going normal,” Ashton said. “The next, you wake up in your dorm room and you get an email that says ‘You guys have five days to get up outta here.’

After months of online classes, Ashton recently decided to take a gap semester away from Harvard to focus on studying for the Law School Admissions Test, better known as the LSAT.

“Hopefully I will be admitted to Harvard Law without admissions fees which would be so incredible,” Ashton said.

Ashton’s younger sister Adyson, a recent 2020 Talkington School for Young Women graduate, is now attending Xavier University of Louisiana in New Orleans.

“One thing that I’ve noticed from having half of a senior year virtually is that the way I learn,” Adyson said. “I cope better when I have in-person interaction with teachers and other students.”

Ben, who is the Executive Director of South Plains College’s Lubbock Center, also serves as the pastor of Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Levelland. His wife Cicely is an educator at Lubbock ISD. Both of them are currently pursuing doctorate degrees.

“This has certainly been a season of really seeking the face of God and bringing ourselves a little bit closer to the family,” said Ben.

Cicely admits she has had to adjust to having a college student at home every day.

“Ashton is teaching me how to be a better parent to an adult child,” Cicely said. “But I’ve enjoyed having him here at home.”

The Alexanders know they are not the only family that has had to deal with ensuring that their children remain educated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their advice to other Lubbock families is to “breathe” and “take it day-by-day.”

“We’re trusting in God,” said Cicely.