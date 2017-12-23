Local Family Restaurant to Open its Doors on Christmas, Invites Community

On Christmas Day, many restaurants will be closing their doors for the holiday, but one local spot is inviting the community to celebrate the season with them.

Woody’s Brick Oven Pizza and Grill is a family-owned and operated restaurant located at 3135 34th street. They were also open on Thanksgiving, and say they are excited to take on the challenge and fun of welcoming in community members to join them Christmas night.

They will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., for dine-in and carry-out only.

Owners, Lisa and Jacob Hall, shared that they look forward to sharing Christmas with their family, friends and community members at Woody’s.

