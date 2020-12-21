Local family’s Christmas decorations damaged by vandals

LUBBOCK, Texas — Some folks in Lubbock have had their Christmas decorations vandalized and damaged recently, one family even says that this isn’t the first time either.

The Gibson family has three blow-up holiday decorations in their front yard and twice this year someone has come by and popped them.

“I have no idea why you would want to do something like that,” said Eric Gibson. “I’ve never actually seen them do it. By the time I catch them, I hear the pop and by the time I catch them they are running to the car and speeding off very quickly down the street.”

This happened to the Gibson family last year as well, and he believes someone drives by and jumps on his blow-ups causing them to pop.

“It’s horrible, right? You put these Christmas decorations up for the kids, and for the neighborhood, and for all the people that drive through here, and it’s kinda sad. It’s disappointing,” he said.

For now, Gibson is continuing to patch them up but wants the culprits caught.

“I couldn’t let them destroy Christmas for me and the kids,” he said. “So [I] taped them up the best I could. [One of the decorations has] been broken three times and [our Frosty the Snowman] — his neck is split. So I’ve taped them up the best I can, but I suspect [for] Santa Claus — this is his last year.”

The Lubbock Police Department said that if you find your property has been vandalized to call police on a non-emergency line. Filing a report can also be helpful, especially if it’s something that happens more than once.

But until this Grinch is caught, the Gibson family is doing their best to keep their Christmas cheer alive.

“It’s just uncalled for and it’s disappointing that you’d do this to Christmas decorations of all things,” said Gibson.

LPD said that if it is an emergency to make sure to call 911, but if you just want to file a police report you can call 806-775-2816.