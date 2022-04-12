LUBBOCK, Texas – Several farmer’s markets around Lubbock are now accepting EBT and WIC through the Double Up Food Bucks Program.

“What’s wonderful about the program is that not only does it increase healthy local food access for families in our area, but it also helps to grow and strengthen our local food system,” said Sarah Castro, West Texas food access manager for Sustainable Food Center.

The Double Up Food Bucks Program works with local farmer’s markets to accept EBT cards. The Program will give shoppers an additional $30 to spend on fresh produce after they spend $30 at the market.

“We are bringing a whole new demographic and more customers to the farmer’s markets which will then increase demand, and the more demand for local produce that we have, the stronger our local food system will get,” said Castro.

The Double Up Food Bucks Program has also taken on the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program, giving $30 voucher packets to individuals who are eligible for WIC to spend at the markets.

“People come with coupons to the market, and then they can use those for buying fresh fruits and vegetables at the farmer’s markets, as well,” said Castro.

For those who may not know how to navigate the farmers market, Growing Together, Texas created a solution by providing Recipe Bags of fresh local produce.

“I would have all the ingredients you would need to be able to make recipes, and I was purchasing all that produce from local growers because a lot of people’s first question at the farmers market is, ‘What do I do with this? How do I use this kind of produce?’” said Jessica Tullar Caroom, the Executive Director of Growing Together, Texas.

Two programs that bridge the gap between food accessibility and nutrition education.

“I don’t just want to give you a bag of produce today. I want to make sure that you can buy that produce tomorrow and the next day and next month–and by getting connected with the Double Up Food Bucks program or the WIC program that’s going to help you beyond,” said Caroom.

For more information on markets accepting the WIC, EBT Double Up Food Bucks Program, click here.

For more information on Growing Together, Texas, click here.