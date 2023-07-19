LUBBOCK, Texas–With high temperatures in the forecast for the week, local fire departments are preparing to do their job in triple digit heat. Last week, two Woodrow Fire Department firefighters were taken to the hospital after suffering from heat exhaustion while working at a structure fire.

“We deal with this every year, every year we have triple digits,” said West Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief, Kevin Henricks.

Henricks said they make sure to prioritize one thing for their firefighters – hydrating beforehand.

“The time to hydrate is before the call, not on the way to the call, because if you’re trying to hydrate while you’re on the way to the call, you’re already behind the 8 ball,” Henricks said.

Henricks said between their 30 lbs of gear, the record breaking heat and the burning flames, it doesn’t take long for things to heat up.

“We have to rotate firemen out more frequently than we normally would when it’s not as hot,” Henricks said. “They fight fire for a little bit and then they go to rehab and that’s where they take all of their bunker gear off, they sit down in the shade, some bottles of water, gatorades, liquid IV, use that kind of stuff.”

Henricks said although the gear does a good job at keeping the fire out, it keeps the heat in.

“It protects them from the heat, but it does not breathe like a T-shirt or something like that does, it’s very hot, very heavy and once they come out of the fire, we have to get them out of that way so their body can cool off,” Henricks said.

On warmer days, Henricks said it takes more personnel to fight fires, but they’re just glad to have the help.

“When you’ve got two guys that can only do the work of one, you really have to double up on your manpower, especially on these long incidents, and that’s where our mutual aid comes in with all the other departments in the county, and we all work great together,” Henricks said.