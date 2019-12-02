Local firefighters to provide coats for Bayless Elementary School students

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from Lubbock ISD:



Representatives from the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association (LPFFA) will be at Bayless Elementary School [Tuesday] morning to deliver new coats to each student.

The coat distribution is provided through the Operation Warm program, a national nonprofit dedicated to providing coats to those in need. Members of LPFFA Local 972 have collaborated with the Operation Warm: Coats for Kids Foundation in Lubbock since 2013.

Students will receive the coats beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, in the cafeteria at Bayless Elementary School, 2115 58th St.

2019 marks the second year in a row for the LPFFA to provide coats for students at two Lubbock ISD campuses. A second distribution of coats will be provided for students at Roberts Elementary School, 7901 Ave. P, on Thursday, December 12 at 8 a.m.

(News release from the Lubbock Independent School District)