Local food trucks struggle with rising costs of products

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local food trucks said they are struggling to get certain foods because of the rise in cost of products.

“We were using sirloin and sometimes NY strip,” said Thomas Cantu, Owner at Cantina Tacos food truck, “We were able to sometimes buy that at great prices and provide that to the customers and customers love[d] that because you were actually getting real steak and now we’ve had to maybe mix it a little with other cuts.”

Cantu, who is also an engineering student at Texas Tech University, said he built his food truck from scratch three years ago. Cantu said the rising price in goods was just one of the many struggles his business faced amid the pandemic.

“In the middle of the pandemic we were located [inside the property] of [The Garden] bar, said Cantu, “Once they shut down all the bars, we were literally shut down too.”

Cantu said once they shut down, they studied the food market and decided to incorporate a drive-thru model. They then relocated to Slide Road and 29th Street.

“When life hands you a curveball, you just have to figure out how to deal with that,” said Cantu, “We [now] serve food to our customers outside their window and it’s been very successful.”

Harrison Myers, chef and co-owner of Farm to Fork food truck, said they’ve also struggled with maintaining their quality foods and to not raise food prices.

Myers said they opened up at the beginning of the pandemic and were able to team up with a brewing company and other businesses to help maintain business amid the pandemic, however, he said the economic impact of the pandemic is still present.

“We’re doing well, but we are not able really able to hire out,” said Myers, “In fact, I took on a second job and cut my paycheck from here in order to basically pay it off.”

Despite these obstacles, Myers and Cantu remain optimistic about the upcoming year.

“Whether we do well or not,” said Myers, “I’ll still learn a lot.”

“It’s definitely tough, especially since we’re the little guy but we don’t let that stop us, not one bit,” said Cantu.

