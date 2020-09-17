Local girl raises awareness for childhood cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Every year, 1,800 children and teenagers are diagnosed with cancer with around 200 deaths each year, making cancer the most common disease-related cause of death in Texans between 0-19, according to the Texas Cancer Registry.

“I’ll never forget his words. He said ‘Stella has cancer. This is very serious, and we need to act quickly,’” said Kaci Bearden, Stella’s mom.

September is childhood cancer awareness month, and one local girl, Stella Bearden, is hoping to raise awareness about a diagnosis no kid ever wants to receive.

“I was not very happy when I learned I had cancer,” said Stella. ”I felt worried and scared, and I barely knew what it was. I just didn’t really like that news.”

When Stella was 7-year-old her family noticed a white dot in her eye.

“We thought it was some sort of infection, and then it got a little bit bigger, and then there was another one. So, we took her to the eye doctor thinking we would just get some eye drops and be good,” said Kaci.

Stella then went from specialist to specialist before doctors diagnosed her with retinoblastoma. This type of eye cancer accounts for about 2 percent of childhood cancers, according to the American Cancer Society but rarely occurs in children over the age of 6.

Around two weeks after Stella was diagnosed she had surgery to remove her right eye, then undergoing six months of chemo.

Now Stella is trying to raise awareness to help other children with cancer.

“I know that I can’t put my right eye back in, so I’m just trying to figure out some new ways to help me get through this,” said Stella.

Through her Facebook page and raising money through pediatric cancer walks she is hoping to spread awareness and let other children with cancer know they are not alone.

“I think they should be brave and be themselves and proud to be unique,” said Stella.

Kaci, and Stella’s father, Cliff, say it is important to be aware of it not only to help your child but other children as well.

“They are stronger than you think they are. They are far more courageous than we are, and they are braver than we are,” said Cliff.

For now, Stella is looking forward to third grade and encourages everyone to stay positive.

“Don’t worry about all the bad stuff just think about the good stuff and know that it’s going to be, and know that the bad stuff will be gone soon, and the good stuff is just headed your way,” said Stella.

Stella turns 9-years-old in just a few days and is currently writing a book about her cancer journey. She hoped by sharing her own story, she would be able to help other children fighting the same battle that she had to fight.