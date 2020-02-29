Local girl scouts send cookies to soldiers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local girl scouts are participating in the Troop to Troop project this weekend to send cookies to soldiers, veterans, military families and local food banks.

The project starts Friday, February 28th and will finish on Sunday, March 1st.

Gracie Salazar, a cadette girl scout, said she has been participating in the project for the past few years. She said the event is personal for her because she has an uncle who served over 20 years in the military.

“I have another uncle that was actually killed in action and he’s on our Troop to Troop bucket,” she said. “It shows them a visual of how they’re working overseas and I feel like it helps people better understand what’s going on over there.”

Mother and troop leader Rosa Salazar said the girl scouts always enjoy participating in the challenge.

“It creates such a special feeling for the girls and knowing that they’re doing a great job in helping our military in just a small way,” she said. “It’s a small thing for them but it really means a lot to the soldiers overseas.”