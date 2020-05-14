Local gym prepares to reopen on Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Under Governor Abbott’s latest executive order, gyms can reopen on Monday, May 18.

Texas gyms can open following certain state mandated guidelines. According to Abbott’s order, gyms cannot exceed 25 percent capacity, and locker rooms and showers will remain closed.

General Manager at Zach’s Club, Jason Young, said they’re eager to have members back in the building.

“This place is a big property,” Young said. “Costs a lot of money to keep it open, even when we’re not open. So that’s got to be the biggest difficulty we’ve had, and that’s the reason why we’re excited to get everything back up and running.”

Young said when they reopen, members will be given their own spray bottle and towel to carry with them throughout their workout. Members will be asked to clean the equipment both before, and after use.

“We need our members to take part in doing everything that they can to make sure they use the

disinfectants after every single rep,” Young said.

Young said they are accepting new members, and while it is encouraged to wear a mask and gloves, you will not be required.

“It’s crucial to our local economy that people come in and participate and keep their memberships,” Young said.