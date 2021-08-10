Local health care workers feel ‘burnt out’ as COVID cases spike again

LUBBOCK, Texas — The pandemic has taken a toll on front line workers causing many health care professionals to leave or retire early. University Medical Center & Covenant Health report being understaffed with limited resources.

The pressure and high demand on hospitals throughout the pandemic has taken a toll on all of those front line workers.

Chief Medical Officer at Covenant Health Systems Dr. Craig Rhyne said they have made changes to meet the increased demand as the number of COVID-19 patients increase.

“Actually we’re doing a lot of different things to make sure we have as much capacity as we can,” Dr. Rhyne said. “Unfortunately, just like every other hospital in the state of Texas [we’re] full of patients.”

Chief Medical Officer at UMC Health Systems Dr. Michael Ragain said he is less concerned about running out of beds than he is worried about having enough caregivers.

“People are getting burnt out and some people are leaving the field, particularly in nursing,” Dr. Ragain said.