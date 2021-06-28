Local health experts push for increased child immunizations after COVID-19 cases drop

LUBBOCK, Texas — All United Family pharmacies are now offering both child immunizations and the Pfizer vaccine to anyone 12 years or older after there was a huge plunge in rates during COVID-19.

“There are hundreds of kids going into junior high, like those 11 and 12-year-olds that don’t have the required immunizations they are going to need to enter school in the fall,” said United Families Clinical Services Manager Crockett Tidwell.

Usually, children head to their local pediatrician for annual wellness checks and to be vaccinated against preventable illnesses like measles, chicken pox and meningitis. However during the pandemic, there was around a 75 percent decrease in daily check-ups.

“During one portion for a few months we were only seeing, you know, five or six kids a day, when you would normally see about 20 a day,” said local pediatrician Dr. Kyle Howard.

Even though the school year isn’t for another month-and-a-half, it’s important for children who missed out on last year’s wellness check to get in as soon as possible, Tidwell said.

“If the kids have been out of compliance for a while, they are more vulnerable,” said Tidwell. “[They] may be exposed to some of those vaccine preventable diseases.”

Frenship ISD has partnered with the City of Lubbock Health Department to host a clinic Thursday, July 1st from 11:00-2:00 p.m. in the 9th grade cafeteria.