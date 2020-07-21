Local health officials still concerned about nursing homes

LUBBOCK, Texas – Local health officials said they are still concerned about nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Having 100 plus cases a day is too high,” said Katherine Wells, director of the Lubbock Health Department.

Wells has directed her staff to actively monitor the city’s nursing and assisted-living facilities for any gaps in infection control, such as inconsistent hand washing and masks not being worn properly.

“We want the staff at nursing homes to have access to all the appropriate PPE and education of good infection control processes,” Wells said.

While cases in local nursing homes had been down for the month of June, Bender Terrace Nursing Center and most recently, Crown Point Health Suites, have both confirmed at least 40 COVID-19 cases within one week.

“What went on with Bender Terrace shows you how quickly this virus can get introduced,” Wells said.