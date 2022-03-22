ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Abilene Christian University:

Abilene Christian University announced the selection of 29 students to participate in the first-ever Summer Scholars, a study abroad opportunity for rising high school sophomores and juniors, and Robert Mayfield and Blaize Whitaker of Lubbock, Texas, will be two of the participants.



Summer Scholars offers the selected high school students a week-long college experience in England, including attending the grand opening of ACU’s Oxford campus and visits to Oxford City Centre, Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, London, Westminster Abbey and the Tate Modern Museum. The students will earn 1 hour of college credit. More than 500 students from across the nation applied to participate in the competitive program.



This unique summer travel experience will be led by Dr. Tamara Long, vice president for enrollment and student life; Dr. Susan Lewis, vice provost and associate professor of journalism and mass communication; and Dr. Cole Bennett, professor of language and literature and director of the ACU Writing Center.



“As ACU continues to expand its international offerings, including the new Oxford, England campus, it is a great opportunity to include talented high school students. I am excited to spend a week learning with these remarkable and bright students,” Long said.

