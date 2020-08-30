Local home builder sees new home sales rise during pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Betenough Homes:

During these unprecedented times of quarantining, working and schooling from home, and just plain being at home more than ever before, new home sales are up in many parts of the country, including Lubbock, as home buyers realize they need more space and have changed focus about what is important to them in a home.

Historically low interest rates and Betenbough Homes consistently offering affordability to its home buyers has led the company to experience an increased demand for new construction in Lubbock.

Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that, nationally, sales for existing homes in June 2020 were down 11.3 percent when compared to June 2019. However, Betenbough Homes was not following that national trend. In Lubbock, in June 2020, Betenbough Homes sold 68 homes, up from 50 in June 2019.

“Our goal, global pandemic or not, has always been to offer more home for less money for our home buyers,” said Cory Cisco, area director for Betenbough Homes. “The commitment to building a quality home for a reasonable price resonates with people, especially during a time where home is more important than ever. And, being the first people to live in your new home, you can feel confident about the cleanliness of your new space. With everything going on with COVID-19 right now, that peace of mind is really comforting.”

According to the recent America At Home survey*, which was conducted by three different, independent home and community development experts, 46 percent of those surveyed said the COVID-19 situation has made them more inclined to want to own their own home instead of renting. And, 72 percent of those respondents said they wanted to purchase a single-family, detached home.

The national survey also found that more than 50 percent of the participants surveyed said they are seeking energy efficiency, more storage for food and water, and better equipped kitchens for cooking. These features continue to be trends that new construction offers and that often cannot be found in existing homes. Additionally, the survey revealed that outdoor spaces, health, and wellness were community features that most influence home buying decisions.

As the COVID-19 situation continues to have people re-evaluating cleanliness and their space needs, new home construction is the answer for many.

*The America at Home survey was conducted and managed by three independent home and community development experts.

