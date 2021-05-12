Local home builders experiencing delay in construction process

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local home builders are experiencing multiple delays in their building process, even as an influx of people move to Lubbock.

“We saw a huge influx around September of last year and that influx of buyers has caused waiting on the front end,” said Vice President of Operations for Betenbough Homes, Corey Lusk.

And with houses selling faster than they can be built, there is also a delay due to a shortage of supplies.

“We’ve seen a lot of shortages in lumber, sheetrock, windows and roof materials,” said Ventura Homes owner, Jeff Seal. “We are literally having to order stuff before we even break ground on the house just to ensure we have it when we need it.”

However Kevin Ninemire, President of Milestone Homes, said even if they had all the supplies they need — there aren’t enough workers.

“These guys are splitting their crews up into half just to try to pacify everyone,” said Ninemire. “So that’s the part that is probably taking us a little longer than usual — getting the house framed or sheet rocked.”

All of these factors are adding to the one to two month delay, but home builders said right now is still the best time to buy a home, due to low interest rates.