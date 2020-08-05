Local home stores struggle with halt on production items

LUBBOCK, Texas — With the unexpected hit of COVID-19, many furniture and appliance companies halted or slowed their production, which affected inventory of stores in Lubbock. We spoke with one such store, The Home Zone at 3225 50th Street, on Wednesday.

The store manager, Laren Ferrall said, “People were just coming in everyday buying up our inventory and we are trying to stay on top of it.”

Some of their suppliers cut production down to almost 50 percent.

“Whirlpool cut 30 percent and then after Fourth of July, another 30 percent. So they are only operating at 60 percent and can’t operate quick enough to get the back orders taken care of,” Ferrall said. “Depending on the type of furniture, it could take a week, two weeks, three weeks even a month. Some things are out ’til the end of December. It’s really just piece-by-piece.”

According to Ferrall, many of these items on back order include appliances, mattresses, stationary and non-reclining furniture.

Unlike larger corporations, The Home Zone is able to sell directly from their floor, which has been very helpful to their customers.

“We try to have one to show, [and] one to go. So, we can sell off the floor and help our customers immediately that day because people want things today. So we allow them to have that opportunity.”

Rachel Rodriguez, a customer of The Home Zone, said she struggled finding furniture for her living room and was able to pick up something directly within a week.

“I fell in love with this living room set and the end tables. She had just put them out on the floor on a Friday and I didn’t get them ’til Tuesday, but it was worth the wait,” said Rodriguez.

Stores like The Home Zone expect the effects of production to continue through the first of the year but hope customers continue to bear with them and remain patient.