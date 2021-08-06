Local home care providers struggle to find caregivers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Home care providers in the South Plains said they have experienced a shortage of caregiver applicants and employees, which is making it difficult to provide services to clients who rely on them.

Tracy Nelson, a nurse and the owner of Best In-Home Care LLC, said their staffing has dropped by 80 percent compared to a normal year and said other home care providers are experiencing similar issues.

“We post jobs online, there’s not near as many online as there used to be,” said Nelson. “We will set up interviews, then they don’t show up, we’ll interview them, they’ll seem great and they don’t show up.

Nelson said in order to fulfill the needs of her clients, they’re having to make constant changes.

“We have to move a different caregiver to take care of their loved one and they were used to the other ones so it’s very, very frustrating for them,” said Nelson.

Carolyn Willis, a client of Best In-Home Care, said she heavily relies on the company to help her care for her husband, who has dementia.

“When hospice started, really when he finally ended up in bed all the time, I could not get him up myself,” said Willis. “It was awful before. He would have accidents and I would have to try to get him up and clean him up and it was so hard on me.”

Willis said she noticed the company has had to call people in to work on their days off.

“They’re wonderful, they’re so kid and so sweet,” said Willis, “If it wasn’t for them, he’d probably have to be somewhere else and I do want to keep him at home.”

In order to help combat staffing needs, Nelson has teamed up with Forever Faithful Home Care, to care for clients together.

“[It’s] been exacerbated due to the pandemic,” said Heath Halford, Owner of Forever Faithful Home Care. “As a service it’s always been a challenge to maintain staff.”

Halford said although the two are competitors, caring for their clients is what’s most important.

“Through the pandemic and through COVID we have certainly increased the amount that we are cooperating because I think the end goal is taking care of the patient,” said Halford.