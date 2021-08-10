Local hospitals concerned as COVID-19 leads to less available beds

LUBBOCK, Texas– In the past three weeks both Covenant Health and University Medical Center have seen a major increase in the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Covenant said they had 60 patients in their hospital with the virus.

“Unfortunately we are just like every other hospital in the state of Texas, full of patients and certainly the Covid-19 pandemic has contributed a great deal to that,” said Covenant Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Craig Rhyne.

In Trauma Service Area B, which serves most of the South Plains, nearly 14 percent of hospital capacity is dedicated strictly to Covid-19 patients. That same area shows 266 available hospital beds and 10 open in Intensive Care Units.

“There has been limited support from the state,” said UMC Chief Medical Officer, Michael Ragain. “We heard just recently the possibility of getting help from the state and we are looking forward to that.”

Help from the state would allow local hospitals to care for all residents needs and minimize the possibility of sending them elsewhere.

“Trying to get patients treated closer to home is difficult, but that’s always our goal,” said the CEO of Covenant Medical Center, Chris Lancaster. “You worry when we are full and other places are full that patients get transferred further away and that’s not what we want.”