Local judge says evictions are still in effect

LUBBOCK, Texas — President Trump issued an executive order Saturday regarding rental assistance and evictions. However, Judge Aurora Hernandez with Precinct 3 said that the order does not halt evictions.

“[The order is] just saying that he wants to help individuals and he’s encouraging Housing and Urban Development and the Centers for Disease Control to take measures to halt it in other ways, but he himself has not issued an executive order to stop it,” she said.

Judge Hernandez said she and her cohorts have been busy with a backlog of evictions that were issued before the pandemic.

“I have heard between now and then about 220 evictions already and this has been all of June and July,” she said,”That’s a lot of evictions.”

Marina Garcia, Constable for Precinct 3, said she is responsible for serving eviction notices. She said due to the pandemic, the Supreme Court issued that constables could knock on tenants doors once, then leave the notice on the door.

“I’ve had many move outs in the month of June and July, I’ve had 58 move outs. For the month of August I’ve already had 12,” she said. “Many people don’t understand that we are just a one-person department. The county commissioners have not given us deputies again for this year.”

She said that people who are at risk for evictions should look for resources.

“Try to find a program to help you with the rent, talk with your landlord,” she said,.”I’m sorry if you’re served an eviction, it’s 95 percent you’re going out.”

The Salvation Army and Catholic Charities are currently offering rental assistance.