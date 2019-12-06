Local law firm donates $10,000 dollars to fight homelessness

LUBBOCK, Texas — Glasheen, Valles, & Inderman Law Firm donated $10,000 to Grace Campus Homeless Shelter to house Lubbock’s homeless population.

“The work that they do here is just so important, and so if there is a way that we can help them – that’s what we’ll do,” said Kevin Glahseen, the donor.

Paul’s Project at Grace Campus said in the five years they have been operating they’ve seen a trend in homeless numbers increasing during the end of the year. Combining this with the lack of charitable donations causes an issue for more funding.

“Everything that we do relies on private donors,” said Chris Moore, executive director of Grace Campus. “We spend more than 700 dollars per person so to have this big of a donation is huge for us.”

However, more donations and volunteers are always needed at Grace Campus. If you would like to get involved you can find more information HERE.