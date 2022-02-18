LUBBOCK, Texas – Finding a donor is a difficult journey and many will do whatever it takes to be able to get that second chance.

“I’ve had nine people step up, but nobody has actually gone through with it,” said Mike Woody.

Nine people called the number on the back of Woody’s car but never followed through. Woody lost both his kidneys to a tumor and a defective kidney and has been on dialysis for three years.

“I mean, at first, you’re excited. Obviously ‘hey, this might be the one’ but then when they don’t follow through it’s a let down. The first few I got, I really got excited you know, but then you have that let down. So after that I don’t get excited about it anymore,” said Woody.

The longest Woody can go without dialysis is 14 days.

“I’m not ready to die, you know, I want to live a full life,” said Woody.

A full life where Woody hopes he can just spend time with his grandchild.

“She’s young and I want her to have memories, you know, for me and her doing things and yet I’m kind of out of the picture because I can’t do it. You know, I find myself sitting on the sidelines,” said Woody.

There’s many things Woody can’t do anymore that many may not think twice about.

“I long for those days where I can be like you, you know and go sit and drink tea, whatever with your meal. And it’s just, I mean, I just want to be normal again, “ said Woody.

Woody has been trying to use every avenue to find a special donor who is willing to help get his life back.

“I truly hope that you know, maybe somebody could find it in their heart to give me the gift of life. So that I can live and watch my grandbaby get married and have kids and where I can appreciate her life, her growing up and everything, “ said Woody.

Woody can be reached at 806-898-1708 for kidney donation inquiries. His GoFundMe can be reached here.