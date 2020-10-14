Local man walks two miles to feed the homeless every week

LUBBOCK, Texas — One local man has made a weekly ritual to walk two once a week to feed the homeless.

Tyler Hardy, a resident of Lubbock, said he walks every Tuesday starting at the Tim Cole Statue at 19th and University to the area around the Salvation Army at 17th street and Avenue J.

Hardy said he was shocked by the number of homeless people in downtown Lubbock after attending a Black Lives Matter march this summer.

“That day at the Citizens Tower there were hundreds of us down there, and if we had all just put together a dollar, we could have found somebody a place to sleep that evening,” Hardy said.

A few weeks later, Hardy said he started walking to events held by a local organization and carried small food items and on his way would hand out food items he would store in his backpack.

“It makes me feel good because I really don’t have a lot of money,” Hardy said. “I can only contribute a small amount with my food pack, and by seeing how it impacts people’s lives out here. I feel hopeful [that] people will be inspired by humanity, rather than all the things that divide us.”

Hardy said his friends from different organizations started to join to pass out food and also give away coats and other clothing items.

Vega Von Wulf, president of Lubbock Activists Striving to End Racism, said her organization helps give clothing on the day of the walk because there is a need to help others in the city.

“There are a lot of parts of Lubbock that have been neglected, and our elected officials are not quite meeting us where we need them to,” Von Wulf said. “So, as a community, we are working to fill in the gaps so all our citizens are taken care of.”

Von Wulf said overall, it’s important for people to help others and show compassion.

“We are all just people. There’s a couple of us, even some of us in L.A.S.E.R that have been homeless before, and it’s so easy to turn a blind eye or think of what scenarios and situations led people to be here,” Von Wulf said. “So, rather than tear them down, why not build them up?”