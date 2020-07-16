Local massage therapy center helps clients destress during Covid-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the owner of a Lubbock business shared her story of coronavirus not only caused stress, but kept people away from one form of stress relief.

Luminous You massage therapy takes precautions in order to continue offering services for clients during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During closure, Rebekkah Plummer, Luminous You owner, says when “taking away massage therapy services through this time when everyone is anxious, and nervous and wondering what is going on, we really felt bad for our clients who had high anxiety and all of that because they couldn’t get a massage to relieve their stress.”

Plummer says it was important for her to be prepared to reopen because of how essential the business was to customers.

Though the doors were closed to the public for a time, her business was able to provide services to individuals with medical notes. Many of them were doctors, nurses and even teachers that were stressed and overwhelmed.

Angela Moreno is one client who has been coming for five years saying, “It’s my destresser.” She adds that when they finally opened back up, “I was so happy and new I was going to be able to destress and start feeling better again during these times.”

For now, the biggest focus is sanitizing and keeping the safety of employees and clients a priority.

“We have hand sanitizer in massage rooms, the trash is out, and we ask you take your shoes off at the door. We have a sign on the door that says if you are feeling sick than please call us from the car and we will understand that” says Plumber.

