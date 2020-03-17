Local McDonald’s locations not changing operations yet, continuing to monitor situation

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the McDonald’s company announced that all of the company-owned restaurants in the United States would be closing their seating areas in an effort to respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

However, not all McDonald’s in the U.S. are company-owned. In Lubbock, we have several locations that are managed by a franchisee, Vargas Management.

According to a spokesperson for Vargas Management, local locations are continuing to monitor the situation. If something changes, Vargas said it will take a little time to coordinate that between all of the involved parties.

Vargas also said local locations of McDonald’s will continue to look to Lubbock city officials for guidance and leadership on what businesses should do.

EverythingLubbock.com is keeping track of as many businesses as possible and how they are being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Click here for out list of changes to business and restaurant operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19