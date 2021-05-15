Local middle schoolers given opportunity to participate in Code Camp

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Texas Tech University:

Texas Tech University was awarded a $64,390 grant by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) for Camp Code to focus on increasing middle schoolers’ interest in coding and computer science.

The goal of the grant funding is to increase students’ experiences with hands-on experiences that allow them to learn problem-solving and analytical skills while fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics- (STEM-) related careers with a focus on computer science.

“The growing demand for high-skilled technical workers means Texas must continue to attract more students into STEM fields,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel, a Texas Tech alumnus. “Through programs like Camp Code, TWC remains committed to building a diverse workforce with the foundation in STEM necessary to keep our world-class economy growing.”

Texas Tech will host two sessions of “Raiders Who Code” in June. The first session is a residential camp from June 6-10. The second session is a day camp experience from June 21-25. The free camp will provide 80 students with a diverse curriculum that covers programming and coding activities across a broad spectrum of applications.

Hands-on, practical activities will not only provide campers experience with industry-standard coding and programming languages and environments, but also with practical uses of those programs, such as mobile and web applications, robotics and 3D printers.

“‘Raiders Who Code’ is a unique experience for middle school-age students from the Lubbock community to engage with programming, robotics, game design and mobile app development,” said grant co-author Daniel Kelly, an assistant professor of STEM education in Texas Tech’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction within the College of Education. “These camps are specifically focused on Lubbock youth who do not usually have access to this type of program, with a priority placed on underserved populations, such as those with special needs, underrepresented minorities and children in foster care. Because these populations frequently do not have the means to participate in high-quality extracurricular STEM programs, these camps are free of charge.”

(News release from Texas Tech University)