Local mom using her tragic story to warn other parents

LUBBOCK, Texas — Yvette Hernandez lost her daughter, Jaquelyn, to suicide on August 12, 2018.

It’s been one year since her death and now her mom is using her birthday as an opportunity to host a free concert to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

“I’ll never be able to see her have her first baby, I’ll never be able to watch her walk down the aisle, all of these firsts she will never be able to have,” Yvette said.

Jaquelyn is described as a happy, go-lucky girl, who was a diligent worker, and about to start her first year at college. To this day, her family does not know why she committed suicide, only that it has torn a hole in their hearts.

“If I could just say one thing to her it would be how much I love her,” Yvette said. “I want to know why, but more than that I want her to know that she is so loved, and how I miss her every day.”

The second annual “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Free Concert” was created in her honor. There, Yvette hopes to reach other young people, like her daughter, and make them understand that life is worth living. A third concert is set to be held again on August 29th, when Jaquelyn would have turned 20.