Local non-profits awarded $497,159 by COVID-19 response team

(Lubbock)- Thanks to the generosity of the community and their gifts to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund, $497,159 in grants is being awarded to [19] local nonprofits. The Response Fund was started by the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way to provide flexible resources to nonprofits working with local communities that are disproportionately impacted by coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak. This is the first round of grants awarded.

Funds will be used to meet the following needs:

· 33% – Rent and utility assistance

· 22% – Childcare and youth support

· 20% – Food assistance

· 20% – Medical needs

· 5% – Mental health needs

Community Foundation of West Texas Senior Vice President Tami Swoboda said, “with this rapid-response grant funding, our local nonprofit organizations will immediately provide basic needs support for those who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. We continue to accept grant applications from 501(c)3 nonprofits in the South Plains region that are providing critical support for those in need.”

Already, more than $1.4million has been given to the Response Fund. Gifts will help South Plains communities respond to both the immediate needs and to the long term needs that will arise from this crisis. Gifts may be made online at cfwtx.org.

If you prefer to make a donation by check please make payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line and mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.

Local nonprofits are invited to submit grant applications for the second round of funding. The grants committee is continuing to review applications as quickly as possible so that funds are able to go right back into the community. As long as there are funds available, grant applications will be considered. The Community Foundation of West Texas has a vast knowledge of the non-profit organizations within Lubbock and the surrounding 14 counties and can provide the due diligence for each applicant. When stay-at-home orders have been lifted, resources will be directed toward the longer-term impacts of recovery.

*Lubbock Area United Way has also started a COVID-19 Response and Resource Center at liveunitedlubbock.org/covid-19 where South Plains residents can go for up-to-date information from hospitals, local governments, Lubbock County school districts, food suppliers, utility providers and more. If you are in need or know someone in need, please visit the resource center or call 2-1-1.

