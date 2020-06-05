Local nonprofits prepare for numbers to increase throughout summer months

LUBBOCK, Texas — Since Lubbock saw it’s first cases of the coronavirus confirmed back in March, local nonprofits have seen their numbers skyrocket.

Chief Development Officer with the the South Plains Food Bank, Meagan Bratton, said since March, they have served 3,000 new individuals.

“Hunger is not hiding anymore, I think it was definitely prevalent to a lot of people that there was an issue,” Bratton said. “But this situation has definitely made it at the forefront of people’s minds.”

Bratton said thankfully they had already been operating curbside, before COVID-19, and their providing food for households twice a week.

The Salvation Army, has noticed an increase as well.

Director of Social Services, Erica Hitt, said they have helped 265 households that have been impacted from COVID-19.

Hitt said initially they were allotting $750 for rent, and $250 for utilities.

“We kind of came to a stopping point because we ran out of funding,” Hitt said. “We recently received additional funding so we’re back at it with the rent and utilities. “We’re at $500 for rent or mortgage and a $150 for utilities.”

Both Bratton and Hitt said they are fully expecting to continue to serve a high number of individuals well throughout the summer.

“Our ultimate goal is homeless prevention,” Hitt said. “We want to make sure we can help sustain them in any way we can, to where they’re not having to resort to coming into the shelter.”