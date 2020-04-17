Local nurse separated from family surprised by encouraging chalk messages

LUBBOCK, Texas — Even though Casey Garcia has not been able to hug her children or her husband in over two weeks due to her work as a nurse, her kids have found a way to show their love in creative ways.

Members of Garcia’s immediate family are immunocompromised, so she has been staying at a hotel to keep them safe while still doing her job during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Her children said they support their mom wholeheartedly.

“We’re proud that she’s helping other people in need,” one of the kids said. “We’re proud that she’s not giving up on her job and taking care of us.”

The kids said they are painting rocks and nice messages for her and the other nurses at the hotel.

Garcia was given a room at My Place Hotel for free for two months.