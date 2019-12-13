Local organization says there’s an increase of dumped dogs in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas- Local animal rescue organizations said they have seen an increase in the number of dumped dogs in Lubbock county and they said the new Lubbock Animal Service (LAS) fees could be a contributing factor.

Steven Greene, director of LAS, said they implemented the fees after a large number of people turned in their pets.

“We had to go ahead and start implementing these fees because of the success we have had over the last few years in our adoption program, our foster program, and it got to where everyone was wanting to bring their animals to us,” said Greene

Lori Crum with 4 Legged Friends Rescue said she thinks the fees are necessary for people who are surrendering their own pets but that it could be burdensome for others.

“So I think they’re trying to make the public more responsible, but it’s also penalizing the good Samaritans that are trying to help with the situation of the strays and pregnant moms on the street,” she said.

Crum said her organization has seen an increase in the amount of calls lately from people finding dogs.

“The increased phone calls have probably increased 10 times the amount than we have normally gotten in the past six months,” she said.

However, Greene said LAS has not seen any increase.

“I have run some numbers and the data is just not showing that there’s more dumped animals or more animals at large than there ever has been, said Green.