Local pastor confirms on Facebook that he tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas– A local pastor, who has been at University Medical Center and going live with updates on social media, confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus, or COVID-19, on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear if he was included in numbers of cases from Lubbock County on Wednesday.

Pastor Javier Castaneda reiterated to anyone that has been in contact with him in the last two weeks should pay close attention to their symptoms when he was live on his Facebook page.

“I told you guys that as soon as I knew something that you guys would know something as well,” said Castaneda. “So, I wanted to let everybody know that the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed as of today. I tested positive for the coronavirus.”

He said he wanted to put the video out as a notice for people whom he had been in contact with.

“The instructions are the same,” said Castaneda, “just keeping an eye on your symptoms and paying close attention to them for 14 days from the time that we were in contact with each other.”

He said to keep that in mind, and the doctors reassured him that it’s not a reason to be afraid.

“You guys are going to be OK,” said Castaneda. “They’ve assured me I’m going to be OK, too.”

He said he is still dealing with kicking his fever and getting his lungs back where they need to be.

“Thank all of you for your prayers and support,” said Castaneda.

He said to continue to practice social distancing and do everything that health experts are telling the public to do.

“Continue to pray for one another, continue to practice safety and let’s just continue being an example and a reflection of the love of God during this moment, during this time,” said Castaneda.

