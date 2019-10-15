Local pastor to provide free housing for retired pastors

LUBBOCK, Texas – A local pastor has hopes to provide free housing for retired minsters and missionaries in Wolfforth.

Michael Page, lead pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene in Lubbock, purchased 10 acres of land in Wolfforth, hoping to eventually retire there as he nears his final years of ministry.

“We moved out here so we could convince to grand kids to visit more often,” Page said.

As he and his wife started developing personal plans for the property, Page said he began to consider his fellow clergy that aren’t as fortunate when they retire from full-time or part-time ministry.

“Most pastors are satisfied with the call, but there’s still not a lot of reward in being able to support themselves when they retire,” Page said.

That’s when he decided to pursue a project to provide free housing on his own property at little to no cost for retired minsters, regardless of denomination.

Page said he has enough land to build 12 homes at about $100,000 each. He even hopes to include a small chapel that pastors can use at their discretion.

“The funding is truly dependent on God,” Page said.

Page’s current home includes space for pastors to host bible study, small groups, and various ministry events, all free of charge, he said.

The project, known as “The Barn Ministry” is a registered not-for-profit organization.

Until Page receives enough funding to begin building the homes, he and wife plan to provide temporary housing within their own home starting next year for those minsters in need.

“It warms my heart,” Page said. “It’s what God has called me to…becoming a pastor, to the pastors.”

If you would like to support The Barn Ministry, you can connect with them on Facebook or at www.barnministry.org