Local pawn shop gives out free food to help those in need

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock pawn shop added food shelves in their store to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Irene Longoria, General Manager at Pawn Lubbock, said she and her colleagues call it the blessing bin, noting that many customers have expressed losing their jobs due to quarantine and COVID-19.

“We have been seeing a lot of people who have just been here for gas money and that’s pretty sad,” she said. “So now they can come in for gas money and hopefully take a few groceries and help them out throughout the week.”

Store manager Maggie Martinez said there’s no limit to the number of items people can take home. She said the project has garnered a lot of community support.

“We have a lot of people that just come in and just drop off the food — don’t even come in the store — just drop off the food and leave,” said Martinez. “They don’t ask, they just do it themselves because they want to help other people.”

Customer Vivian Thomas said he’s been donating non-perishable food items to the blessing bin because there was once a time when he needed help.

“It’s just the right thing to do,” he said. “I got to a point where I could not make ends meet, no food in the house electricity was about to be cut off. But fortunately, I got someone who helped me, helped me bounce back.”