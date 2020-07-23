Local pediatrician speaks on importance of immunization shots amid COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas — As the new school year gets closer, local health experts get ready to perform immunization shots.

Dr. Doug Klepper, a pediatrician at University Medical Center Pediatric Associates of Lubbock, said in May and April, there was a drastic decline in parents taking their children for checkups due to fear of the virus.

Klepper said parents should not be concerned about taking their children to the doctor during this time.

“Most pediatricians in Lubbock, Texas, are going out of their way to go ahead and make a safe environment for your children to get their routing immunizations and updates,” Klepper said.

In fact, Klepper said, at his hospital, patients can wait in their car until they get called in to see a doctor. He also said when he sees patients, he wears PPE gear, including gloves and eye gear to help families feel safe.

Klepper said regardless if children are staying at home for the upcoming school year or attending in-person classes, they should still get their immunization shots.

“We want to give your child every advantage to be ahead of those illnesses they will contract coming in for their routine flu shots, and immunizations in the near future are going to be very important to their long-term health as we do face COVID-19,” Klepper said.