Local pet clinic helps to save the life of a homeless man’s puppy

LUBBOCK, Texas — As long as Donald can remember, he has always wanted a dog. So he saved up what money he had and a few months ago brought Bezo.

“He’s not my pet. He’s my boy, and now I understand a lot more about what love is,” said Donald, who asked not to share his last name.

Donald has been living in and out of his car, and a few weeks ago, he noticed Bezo wasn’t acting right. So Donald took Bezo to the only place he could think of that might help. The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock.

“He came in the door just hysterical because his puppy was sick and he described symptoms that sounded not very good, and he needed to go to a full-service vet, and he just left so sad that we couldn’t help him,” said Angie Skinner, Executive Director of the P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock.

Bezo was diagnosed with parvo, a highly contagious virus with a mortality rate of around 90 percent if untreated.

“I was really heartbroken,” said Donald.

But Angie knew she had to do something to help Bezo.

“It ripped my heart out too, you know when someone cries so much their bottom lip quivers. It killed me,” said Skinner.

So she took to Facebook and asked the community for help. She was able to raise funds to help cover some of the cost of Bezo’s treatment, and a vet willing to also cover some cost and treat Bezo.

“If it hadn’t been for her, he would probably be dead, and I would be sick,” said Donald.

Donald says that he hopes he can pay forward the love that Angie showed him.

“It’s made me have a new respect. You see so much bad in the world, and because of Miss Angie and the people she has introduced me to and because of Bezo even though he’s unruly and it’s changed me, it really has,” said Donald.

After 10 days in the hospital, Bezo made a full recovery and is back together with Donald.