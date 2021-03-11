Local pharmacies receive Johnson & Johnson vaccine

LUBBOCK, Texas — More local pharmacies have received doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

“We’re just so happy to get people vaccinated and hopefully get out of the pandemic and just have a lot less deaths and hospitalizations from this disease,” said Chris Hobart, Pharmacist in Charge at Twin Oaks Pharmacy.

Twin Oaks, Highland and Slaton Pharmacies each received 100 doses, and they were hopeful about what that means for the future of this pandemic.

“It felt like a sense of relief,” said Benjamin Xie, a pharmacist at Highland Pharmacy. “It’s something that we’ve been waiting, and everyone has been working very diligently on.”

Pharmacists said a lot of folks were interested in getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because it only required one dose.

“There was actually a lot of people that were waiting for the Johnson & Johnson,” said Hobart. “That’s about half the people we’ve done so far, that were waiting specifically for the one shot that may have had some issues with vaccines in the past or things like that and wanted to do this shot instead.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one dose and is easier to store than some of the others because it only requires standard refrigeration.

“It is really encouraging to see that, you know, people are very interested in the vaccine,” said Xie. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 63 percent effective, and maximum efficacy is achieved at two weeks. It’s very good at preventing hospitalizations or severe illnesses.”

While slots are filling up quickly for those in 1A and 1B, the pharmacies hope to continue receiving doses as they use these up. Eligible folks are encouraged to reach out to them.

“The sooner we get everybody vaccinated, we’re fighting back against the disease, the sooner we can go back to having normal lives,” said Hobart.

