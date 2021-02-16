Local plumbers warn about frozen pipes and how to keep them from bursting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock is experiencing some of the lowest temperatures in years, and now local plumbers are warning that frozen pipes may be inevitable for some in the community.

Will Arausa, the owner of Flatland Plumbing, has worked on multiple homes with burst pipes.

“It was devastation,” he said. “Just ceilings falling and a lot of water loss.”

It’s situations like this many companies in the area are trying to prepare people for, and while you may not be able to completely the situation from potentially happening, you are able to take preventative steps.

“We ask our customers to leave their cabinet doors open, their faucets on a steady drip, and leave the house at a consistent temperature” said Arausa.

Service Manager of Mr. Rooter of Lubbock Plumbing, Shawn Thomas added that even if your pipes do freeze over, there are ways to defrost them.

“The best thing to do in that case is fill up a bathtub with water in that case you have to use the facilities in the home” said Thomas. “If you think it’s frozen, just kind of lightly go over it with the blow dryer because you can melt the pipe.”

However when it comes to melting the pipe with a blow dryer, space heater or even heating tape it’s important to prepare the surrounding area safely.

“Make sure there are no combustibles around, and keep the heater away from any kind of source that will catch fire,” said Arausa. “It can get dangerous pretty quick.”

Both plumbing companies encourage the community to reach out with any issues, especially this time around when Lubbock is at its coldest.