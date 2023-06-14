LUBBOCK, Texas – June is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) awareness month. It’s a time to learn more about a mental health issue that affects nearly 5% of Americans every year.

“This job is a roller coaster,” said Jennifer Pierce, an officer with the Crosbyton Police Department. “You go through twists and turns, and you go through some just horrible calls. We don’t ever see people at their best. We’re called because people are at their worst and that’s why we’re there.”

As a police officer for 16 years, Pierce certainly has faced a variety of tough scenarios. It’s those chilling incidents that are unavoidable for first responders, and many suffer trauma as a result.

“As law enforcement people, we see things that the average person can’t fully grasp and understand like the graphic details on crime scenes,” Pierce said.

PTSD can develop after seeing or experiencing life-threatening events which, of course, is something that’s part of the regular routine for many of our first responders. That’s why Texas 635’s Blue’s Space Program was created. It’s a 3-day mental health retreat for officers nationwide.

“Everybody goes through things, but how do they handle it?, said Carmen East, founder of Texas 635. “That’s one of the main things our program does. It teaches: what is trauma? What is PTSD? How does it show up? What are the signs? You yourself may think I’m just having an off day, and what’s actually happening is it’s starting to show its face.”

The Blue’s Space Program is led by fellow officers who are certified in critical incident training to allow these officers a chance to unpack their on-the-job stressors with others who can relate. Pierce described her experience at the retreat as life-changing.

“People need people,” Pierce said. “As officers, we need people to help us get through those events, those traumatic incidences, to help us cope, to help us deal and to help us move on.”

East said the decision to attend the retreat is often a difficult one for peace officers.

“They say they’d rather be facing the other end of a gun than have to walk in and become that vulnerable,” East said. “But they don’t realize that their vulnerability is what’s going to make them even stronger because now they’re able to understand what those situations of trauma and PTSD are.”

Pierce said without the right resources, PTSD can lead to extremely unfortunate outcomes.

“Sadly, I’ve known officers that have committed suicide as a result of it, and it’s such a hard thing to deal with,” Pierce said.

Pierce said the profession itself has a lot of stigmas, especially when it comes to mental health.

“We’re all people,” Pierce said. “We put our pants on one leg at a time and we all bleed the same color. Our main title is not police officer, it’s peace officer. We want to keep the peace and I think a lot of people forget that.”

Pierce hopes that her colleagues will be more open about their struggles so that everyone can get the help and resources they need to keep going.

“It’ll do a significant change to people if they can be willing to say, ‘I’m not ok, and that’s okay,’” Pierce said.

If you or your loved one needs help right away, the National Center for PTSD says: