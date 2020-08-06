Local private school talks about protocols for upcoming school year

LUBBOCK, Texas — Local private school Sharp Academy said it has come up with a series of protocols to help protect their students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Principal Amanda Morales said private schools are not required to follow the Texas Education Agency guidelines, but they are considering them and will be following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Every student would be temperature checked, and parents would be asked to answer COVID-19 related questions. Morales said masks will not be a requirement but will be welcomed.

“When social distancing isn’t possible on campus then masks will be available for those students, and of course, they will also be accepted as well with our parents and families if they choose,” Morales said.

Principle Morales said their main focus would be social distancing, so they have appropriately spaced out their desks and have social distancing markers on the ceiling to remind students to maintain their distance. She said they have planned out the school days to prevent unnecessary interactions.

“The teachers will be rotating, and only the students will stay and maintain in their own classroom,” Morales said, “We’ve also have a structured hall schedule for each classroom to take bathroom breaks.”

Lisa Stane, Head of School at Sharp Academy, said they belong to a network of private schools around the nation, and they have been gaining input on protocols other schools have taken during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were actually on conference calls with schools from Portland, California Atlanta the Carolinas,” Stane said, “They were already going through this, months before we were so we were prepared for a plan a good 45 days before it hit our area here.”

Stane said the majority of their students would be going back for the new semester. She said students participating in at-home-learning would be on the same schedule as in-class-students through Microsoft Teams.

“We have researched high and low for the absolute best safety plan that we can implement and maintain on our campus,” Stane said, “Our parents and our families who have been with us for many years and even our new ones are very confident in us.”