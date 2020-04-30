Local professor uses Olaf from Frozen to teach organic chemistry

LUBBOCK, Texas – One local professor is using Frozen characters along with singing and dancing to engage her students in organic chemistry.

Amanda Boston, PhD, an Associate Professor of Chemistry at Lubbock Christian University, said since her school started doing online classes, she had to develop new ways to engage her students.

Boston said she had done videos for her classes before but the videos she has created for her students during the pandemic involved a little more work. In fact, she said she spent forty hours editing just one video.

“I’ve worked with some editing software but it was never to this extent,” she said. “So I had an idea of what editing software could do but I wasn’t well versed in it and so with some of the effects.”

She said that the number of hours spent learning how to edit was worth it so her students could learn.

“Something that I want to instill in my students about chemistry is that, it’s not boring, it’s fun,” she said. Whether that’s making a full of myself in some silly lab video or just how excited i see that i am in the classroom about what we are learning.”

Student Abbey Langford said said the videos helped her engage in ways other labs haven’t and that she will remember them for years to come.

“The online labs have given us an opportunity to watch her creative spirit flow and and see her sense of humor and get to interact with her that way,” said student Abbey Langford

Student Hannah Curtis said the lab isn’t her best class but that the videos have brought humor and light to the subject.

“It is just really neat to have professors that care so much about us that they take so much time and effort and put all that into a 30 min lab video for the week,” said Curtis.