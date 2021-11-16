Local protests announced after most recent vaccine mandates for medical staff

SAVANNAH, GA – DECEMBER 15: A nurse shows off a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine outside of the Chatham County Health Department on December 15, 2020 in Savannah, Georgia. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp was on hand to witness initial administering of vaccines in the state. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — A group calling itself the Lubbock Alliance for Medical Freedom announced a protest to happen Wednesday morning at 9:00 in the area of 10th Street and Texas Tech Parkway.

The group said, a recent local vaccine mandate “has caused undue duress for those of us in the medical field who have made our decision for our own reasons to not receive the [vaccine].”

The group with 765 Facebook members as of Tuesday evening also said, “Our goal is to arrange a city wide, all Lubbock hospitals united protest…”

Another group calling itself Health Freedom of Lubbock announced a “Stop the Mandates” rally for Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Maxey Park.

An event poster for the event on Sunday said, “Healthcare workers, wear your scrubs. Bring signs and spread the word!” It also said the entire Lubbock community is welcome.