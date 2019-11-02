Local Red Cross encourages ‘Turn and Test’ as daylight saving time ends

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from the American Red Cross Texas South Plains Chapter:

As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, the American Red Cross Texas South Plains Chapter reminds everyone to also test their smoke alarms.

“Home fires are our community’s most frequent disaster, and we ask everyone to ‘turn and test’ this weekend to help protect your family,” said Deborah Finalyson, executive director, American Red Cross Texas South Plains “Just in the past year Red Cross volunteers responded to over 75 home fires in the Texas South Plains area. You can help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with everyone in your household.”

TURN AND TEST FOR FIRE SAFETY

The threat of home fires — which are often caused by cooking and heating equipment — increases with the holidays and cold weather. As daylight saving time ends, please follow the steps below to prepare your household. For more information, visit redcross.org/homefires or download the free Red Cross Emergency App (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home. Place them inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

Test smoke alarms and replace batteries if needed. Test smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide alarms.

Practice your home fire escape plan. Include at least two ways to get out of every room. Select a meeting spot a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark on your block (tree, lightpost, mailboxes, etc.). Practice your plan until everyone can get out of the home in two minutes or less.

HOME FIRE CAMPAIGN SAVES LIVES

For five years, the Red Cross has been working with partners to install free smoke alarms and help families create escape plans in high-risk communities through the Home Fire Campaign. In Texas South Plains, the Red Cross and local partners have:

Installed more than 440 free smoke alarms.

Reached more than 230 children through youth preparedness programs.

Made more than 170 households safer from the threat of home fires.

(News release from the American Red Cross Texas South Plains Chapter)